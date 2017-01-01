LUHYAs will not support any candidate if MUDAVADI is not on the ballot, not even RAILA

A prominent political analyst has said that the survival of the yet to be launched National Super Alliance (NASA) will be determined by the candidate who will be chosen as the presidential flag bearer.





In an interview with a local TV station on Thursday , Martin Oloo, said the future of CORD will be decided when the alliance names it presidential candidate.





He said the naming of the NASA presidential flag-bearer will influence whether the coalition will reach its destination or not.





“The candidate picked as the flag bearer will either solidify the opposition’s unity or cause serious voter apathy in perceived opposition strongholds that may favour Jubilee," Oloo said.





The renowned political analyst also claimed that the Luhya community is not likely to fully back another candidate in the alliance considering their population.





"Luhyas are the largest voting bloc in the opposition and will not accept to be flower girls in NASA,” he said.





Last week, CORD leader, Raila Odinga (ODM), Wiper Party Leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, Ford Kenya's Moses Wetangula and ANC's Musalia Mudavadi signed a document to show their readiness to form the NASA alliance.





The Kenyan DAILY POST