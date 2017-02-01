Lions pose danger to the public after escaping from Nairobi National Park (PHOTOs)

Lions were spotted idling around after escaping from Nairobi National Park and this is a clear indication that somebody is interfering with the ecosystem.





Last year, Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) put city residents on high alert after lions escaped from Nairobi National Park.





It was alleged that the construction of the standard gauge railway which cuts through the Nairobi National Park was the reason the lions escaped from the park.





Okello spotted the lions moving around after straying from the park and this is what he posted.