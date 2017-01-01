LILLIAN MULI reveals how she suffered depression, She couldn’t eat or sleep, SAD!

Citizen TV’s anchor, Lillian Muli, has revealed how she was forced to seek medical help after suffering depression.





Lillian went into depression after a video of her assaulting a waitress in a city restaurant surfaced online and made her trend on twitter for days.





According to the s3xy anchor, that was the lowest moment of her life.





She couldn’t eat or sleep after she started trending online for 3 days.





“I went to work, I was fine. I had to come back for 9PM bulletin. Something very weird happened, my fever shot up to crazy levels. I was crying in the house alone, sick but I had to go to work.





I told God to give me the strength because everyone expected me not to do it. But I had to prove that I could.” Lillian said in a interview.





“I came to the read the bulletin and my blouse was soaked. When I finished anchoring the bulletin, I remember I went to a Nairobi hospital and the doctor wanted to admit me for anxiety attack. The doctor would ask me to take a rest from work but I just had to continue grinding. Those are some of the sacrifices we make at work that people don’t get to know of.” She added.





Here’s an excerpt on the interview where Lillian spoke on that video of her assaulting a waitress for the first time.