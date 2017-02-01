Kilimani mums salivate on Citizen TV’s MIKE OKINYI’s big propeller (See PHOTO of it)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , , 00:14

Citizen TV sports anchor, Mike Okinyi, was the discussion on Kilimani Mums after one of the ladies in that group took a photo of his big “propeller” when he was  reading news.

Instead of watching news, this lady was salivating on Mike Okinyi’s machete.

She posted the photo in the group and thirsty women went nuts.

Here’s what she posted and the reactions from thirsty women.

The reaction from “fisilets”. Most of them wanted to have a taste of it.


The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno