KIKUYU elders curse SK MACHARIA! He has 90 days to live for saying RAILA won in 2007.

A section of Kikuyu Council of Elders have performed rituals to curse Royal Media Services owner, SK Macharia, for saying CORD leader, Raila Odinga, won the disputed 2007 presidential election.





The elders who are from Ndakaini village in Gatanga Constituency said they performed the rituals because Macharia betrayed the community by making such cantankerous allegations.





The elders said they slaughtered a black goat as they chanted curses. They then pierced the goat with thorns indicating the wrath that will face Macharia. Then they burnt it to ashes.





In the Kikuyu tradition, this is the worst curse that can lead to a misfortune and it starts taking effect after 90 days.





Ndichu Njuguna, the national Deputy Chairman of the Kikuyu Council of Elders said the curse will serve as a lesson to the community and deter other individuals from doing the same.





The Kenyan DAILY POST