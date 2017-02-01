KIBAKI’s wife, MARY WAMBUI, opens up on her drug business at the Coast with JOHO

Othaya MP, Mary Wambui, has denied links to the narcotics business in the Coast.





This is after it emerged that she was among those being watched by the US’ FBI and CIA over drug business in the country.





The matter was amplified after the extradition of the Akasha brothers to the US over narcotics links with the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto vowing to deal ruthlessly with drug barons in the country.





Speaking yesterday, Wambui, denied ever doing drugs and trashed the US report linking her to the trade.





She also told off politicians linking her to the narcotics business saying her focus is on improving the lives of her people.





“I am not a drug baron and I know nothing about such matters. My work is to steer development so ask me about CDF funds otherwise, I don’t know much. I am a Christian and my God knows,” Wambui yesterday.



