KIBAKI’s grandson’s ex-lover bares it all, he used to smash these goodies (PHOTOs)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 01:10

Former President Mwai Kibaki’s handsome grandson, Sean Andrew, was dating famous you-tuber, Elodie Zone, before their affair hit a snag.

Sean accused Elodie of being a drug addict and put it clear that he doesn’t want anything to do with her.

After their much publicized break-up, s3xy Elodie is busy parading her goodies on social media.

Sean is a lucky man if he used to smash these goodies.

Here are photos of s3xy Elodie showing off her yummy flesh.

This is a body to die for.






   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno