KIBAKI’s grandson’s ex-lover bares it all, he used to smash these goodies (PHOTOs)

Former President Mwai Kibaki’s handsome grandson, Sean Andrew, was dating famous you-tuber, Elodie Zone, before their affair hit a snag.





Sean accused Elodie of being a drug addict and put it clear that he doesn’t want anything to do with her.





After their much publicized break-up, s3xy Elodie is busy parading her goodies on social media.





Sean is a lucky man if he used to smash these goodies.





Here are photos of s3xy Elodie showing off her yummy flesh.



