KHALWALE tells UHURU/ RUTO’s Jubilee to leave KALONZO alone, he is in NASA to stay.

Kakamega Senator, Dr Bonni Khalwale, has asked Jubilee leaders to leave former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka alone and concentrate on their own affairs.





Over the last one week, Jubilee leaders led by Deputy President William Ruto have been wooing Kalonzo to Jubilee promising him a share of the national cake if they form the next Government.





But Khalwale told Ruto and his men to keep off and added that Kalonzo is in the National Super Alliance (NASA) to stay and he cannot join thieves.





“We would like Jubilee to stop advancing its divisive agenda through profiling former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka as a person who is about to bolt,” Khalwale said during an interview with Citizen TV on Thursday.





But Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi who was also at the interview said Kalonzo may join Jubilee since he is under pressure from his constituents to vie for the Presidency and also his personal ambition settles on nothing less than the Presidency.





Wamatangi said Kalonzo is welcome to Jubilee and expressed confidence that the ruling coalition will win the August 8 th poll.





The Kenyan DAILY POST