Kenya’s economy is on its death bed! RAILA says as he vows to rescue it once he is President

CORD leader, Raila Odinga, has claimed that Kenya’s economy is on its death bed and it needs immediate resuscitation.





In a speech read on his behalf by Kisumu Governor, Jack Ranguma, during the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry summit on Thursday , Raila said Kenya’s unemployment rate is among the highest in the world, with 17 per cent of the youth, who are the majority of the population, lacking jobs.





“Our country is hurting," Raila said “Despite the glossy projections we have chosen to believe, the reality is that our economy is in turbulence."





Raila said corruption in Government has denied over 250,000 jobs and urged Kenyans to change leadership in August 8 .





"Corruption is taking away at least 250,000 jobs every year from our country. With a reputation like the one we gained last month as the third most corrupt country in the world, it takes a really brave investor to try Kenya." said Raila.





The former Premier said Kenya’s unemployment rate stands at three times that of Uganda and Tanzania.





“The World Bank says one in every five Kenyan youths of working age has no job compared to Uganda and Tanzania, where about one in every 20 young people is jobless.” he said.





