Kenyans excited after a new lake starts forming along Kenya-Uganda border (PHOTOs)

Residents of Busia are claiming that a new lake is forming at Munongo village in Matayos constituency on the Kenya-Uganda border.





The water mass has been increasing at an alarming rate and swallowing people’s land.





This news has elicited mixed reactions among Kenyans with some excited about the prospect of another lake in the country while others worry that it could cause strife between Kenya and Uganda following the Migingo Island dispute.





Below are photos of the water mass and a few reactions from twitter.