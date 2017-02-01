Kenyan scientists make shocking revelations about effect of Miraa (Khat) on S£X urge

Kenyan scientists have given Miraa (Khat) - the popular export from Meru - a clean bill of health.





Contrary to popular belief, the twig chewed for its simulative effect, has several health benefits according to research carried out by Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) scientists.





For instance, people who chew khat are less likely to be obese since their appetite is suppressed and may not develop cardiovascular conditions in the future and their reproductive health is in great shape.





This is a report from a two year study funded by the Government to a tune of Sh 38 million, conducted in Meru and Embu Counties.





However, the new findings contract a study done some time back by lecturers from Moi University that found that Chewing khat affects the s3xuality of men.





One of the scientists from Kemri said: “There were no statistically significant differences in semen parameters between khat chewers and non-chewers, although semen concentration was marginally low in khat chewers.





With countries like Britain, US, France, Sweden and other countries having banned the stimulant in their territories, this study is perhaps intended to question the grounds for the ban.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.