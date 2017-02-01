KENNETH reveals what KIDERO/ SONKO have been doing in secrete behind our backs

Former Gatanga Member of Parliament, Peter Kenneth, has blamed Nairobi Governor Dr. Evans Kidero for the ‘outsider tag’, which other Jubilee aspirants for the Nairobi Gubernatorial race are using to lock him out of Nairobi.





Speaking yesterday, Kenneth accused Kidero of peddling rumours about his candidature and poisoning the likes of Mike Sonko to hate him.





He noted that Kidero has been spreading rumours that he was being sponsored by outsiders to run for Nairobi Governorship and thereafter serve their interests.





“I do not need people from another region to run my campaign in Nairobi. This is where I was born. Talk that I belong elsewhere is propaganda being propagated by Governor Evans Kidero,” said Kenneth.





He vowed to give Kidero a run for his money in the city race, accusing the incumbent of poor delivery of service in Nairobi during his term.





