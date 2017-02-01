Kayole LADY who makes a living selling N@D3S speaks out on her booming business.

Notorious Luo lady, Jecinta Adhiambo, who has been making a living selling n@d3s to men on social media, has bragged that her business is booming.





While speaking during an interview in one of the local dailies, Jecinta said that she doesn’t feel ashamed of her dirty business.





“I eat and live because of my n@d3s, therefore I am not ashamed. It’s my body and everyone has his or hers”. She said.





She claims that majority of her clients are s3xually starved University students who only think about s3x.