KALONZO’s body is in NASA but his heart is in UHURU/ RUTO’s Jubilee – Wiper MP reveals

A vocal Wiper Democratic Movement MP has sensationally claimed that former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka is not comfortable in National Super Alliance and it is just a matter of time before he bolts out of the opposition alliance.





Speaking to journalists in his office on Wednesday , Mutambu claimed that Kalonzo is undecided on whether he should remain in NASA or run independently in the August 8 th polls.





“I can tell you for free that Kalonzo Musyoka’s heart is not in NASA and he is only deceiving his colleagues in the opposition,” Mutambu said.





Mutambu, who has since cut links with Wiper, asked Kalonzo to stop confusing his supporters and make a bold decision on where he wants to be before the August 8 polls.





“Kalonzo should come out boldly and decide on where he wants to be and stop deceiving his supporters,” said the MP.





