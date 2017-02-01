KALONZO/ WETANGULA cause panic in Opposition as they vows to support Uhuru if he does this

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, took their National Super Alliance (NASA) campaigns to Mt. Kenya, where they urged residents to join the Opposition outfit.





Speaking in Embu, Kalonzo and Wetangula lured Mt. Kenya to join NASA, saying the new outfit had nothing against them but to remove Uhuru/Ruto’s Jubilee from power.





They said NASA was campaigning on the platform of uniting the country and get rid of negative ethnicity allegedly propagated by the Jubilee administration.





“Join NASA so that you are not left out in the wind of change that will sweep the country in August,” they said.





They also urged President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, to join NASA, vowing to support them if they do so.





“We have no personal problems with Uhuru and Ruto. In fact, they should join NASA so we can support each other,” Kalonzo said.





