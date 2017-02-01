KALONZO wants the voter registration exercise extended and here is his reason for saying so

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has called for an extension of the voter registration period to allow for more of their supporters to enlist.





Addressing a press conference after a Wiper Democratic Movement meeting in Lavington on Friday , Kalonzo said the party was in talks with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to see if it will extend the massive voter registration exercise to achieve the targets it had set.





Kalonzo said many of those hoping to be registered in the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition areas did not have identity cards and that is why IEBC must extend the deadline.





“Potential voters are still waiting for the identity cards and we hope the Government wills fast track the process so that they can be registered,” Kalonzo said.





With three days remaining to the end of the voter registration period, IEBC records indicate that opposition strongholds of Nyanza, Western and Coast had registered the least number of voters compared to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s strongholds of Central and Rift Valley.





The Kenyan DAILY POST