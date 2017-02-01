KALONZO vows to take a TRUMP approach if elected! I will revise all contracts UHURU signed

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has said he is the most qualified man to be the National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate.





Speaking yesterday, Kalonzo promised to send President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, home by 8 am in the election if given the chance.





He noted that he had the capacity to lead the country and correct all mistakes of the Jubilee Government, which he described as the worst nightmare to ever happen to Kenya.





The Wiper leader accused the President and his Deputy of plunging the country into massive debts without minding the consequences.





“I am the best suited candidate to lead the country and clean up the mess that Uhuru/ Ruto have put the country in,” said Kalonzo.





The former VP also promised to take a Donald Trump approach if elected President saying he would revise all contracts and agreements signed with foreign countries by Uhuru/ Ruto.



