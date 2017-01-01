KALONZO set to betray RAILA as he auctions the KAMBA community to UHURU/ RUTO for ksh. 3 billion

Wiper leader and NASA co principal Kalonzo Musyoka has struck a deal with Jubilee to betray his colleagues in NASA and to wager the Kamba community for three billion personal shillings.





Reliable sources in Wiper have revealed that after intense negotiations, the Jubilee Government has offered Kalonzo 3.2 billion shillings with a down payment of Ksh. 300 million already given to Kalonzo in January. He has been using the monies to undertake extensive political tours under the guise of urging Wananchi to register as voters.





"Kalonzo is going to pretend to be with NASA but will complicate matters, throw a tantrum and march off in a huff to run for president," a senior Wiper operative who is close to Kalonzo revealed.





The deal which is supposed to deny NASA votes and fracture the new movement was Kalonzo's idea. He is supposed to use about 700 million for his Wiper campaigns and keep the rest for himself because he knows he can never win the Presidency and will never be trusted again by any politician and Kenyans.





The deal was struck after intense negotiations because Kalonzo had demanded for Kshs. 5 billion because he viewed it as a personal sacrifice for the Kikuyus who he hates with a passion.





"Kikuyus denied him the Presidency after Kibaki and now the Luos have also reneged on our MoU and are playing a game of fronting Mudavadi who we all know is a weakling," a Wiper MP said. "Lazima Kalonzo sasa ajitetee. Kama unamtaka, toa pesa."





NASA has already formed a committee to decide who the front runner will be but Kalonzo already knows he is a weak candidate and therefore has decided to watch out for himself, one analyst said. Therefore, he will keep on pretending until the last minute then declare he is also running for President.





The prevailing fear among the Kikuyu elite is that after receiving the monies, Kalonzo, due to his nature, might bolt again and still support Raila and NASA.



