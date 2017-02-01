KALONZO reveals why UHURU may win again - Fears NASA may not make a difference

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has reignited the debate on who should be the flag bearer of the National Super Alliance (NASA) come the August 8th General Elections.





Speaking in Kisii while leading campaigns to mobilize NASA supporters to register as voters, Kalonzo said he was the best suited candidate to be the NASA Presidential candidate.





He said it is only him who can defeat President Uhuru Kenyatta in the coming polls and should be given the mantle, warning that anything to the contrary would hand Jubilee an easy win.





The Wiper Party leader noted he had talked to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and other NASA leaders to allow him to become the alliance’s Presidential candidate.





“I have talked to my friends to allow me to send Uhuru home in August. I am the best suited man for the job,” Kalonzo said.





