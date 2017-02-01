KALONZO reveals why it was a big mistake to elect UHURU/ RUTO in 2013 - We must correct it

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has called on the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, to resolve issues raised by doctors to end the ongoing strike which is in its third month.





Speaking in Kisii yesterday, Kalonzo accused Uhuru/ Ruto of being insensitive to the plight of poor Kenyans who are suffering as a result of the doctors’ strike.





He said it was a mistake for Kenyans to elect a Government that does not care about them saying such a mistake must be corrected in the August polls.





The former VP noted that Kenyans had lost hope in the country’s health services because of lack of goodwill from the Jubilee Government to improve services.





“We need a Government that can solve issues affecting this country. The coming elections will determine the destiny of our country,” said Kalonzo.





The Kenya DAILY POST