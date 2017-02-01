KALONZO reveals why he can never abandon RAILA! He hates UHURU with a passion

Saturday February 11, 2017 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has made it crystal clear that he is in the National Super Alliance (NASA) to stay and dismissed rumours that he was on his way to joining Uhuru/ Ruto’s Jubilee.





Speaking yesterday, Kalonzo revealed that his future is in NASA and that he will never abandon former Prime Minister Raila Odinga again for anyone, not even for President Uhuru Kenyatta.





The Wiper Party leader noted that he shares ideologies with Raila and other NASA leaders which is why they will stick together to ensure they topple Uhuru/ Ruto’s Government.





He said many Kenyans had lost trust in Uhuru/ Ruto’s Jubilee Government because they had destroyed the economy and the Kenyan fabric.





“We have fought corruption, bad governance and tribalism that has been entrenched in Jubilee administration while in the Opposition. We have witnessed the country’s journey to prosperity and harmony clawed back in a single term and we will not allow that to continue,” Kalonzo stated.





The Kenyan DAILY POST