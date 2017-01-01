KALONZO reveals why AMINA failed in Addis Ababa - UHURU has everything to do with it

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has weighed in on the failure by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Ambassador Amina Mohammed, to become the chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) in the just concluded AU elections in Addis Ababa, where she was trounced by Chad's Mousa Faki.





Speaking in Narok while on mobilization tour, Kalonzo blamed endemic corruption and massive looting in the Jubilee Government for Amina’s failure.





He said Africa, including Uganda, Tanzania and Burundi, rejected Amina’s bid for AUC Chairmanship because of corruption in Uhuru/ Ruto’s Government.





He accused Jubilee of giving Kenya a bad name in Africa and around the world by engaging in corruption and other vices.





Kalonzo termed Amina Mohammed as a casualty of Uhuru/ Ruto’s evil doings, saying African and the whole world had lost trust and respect for Kenya thanks to Uhuru/ Ruto’s thieving ways.





