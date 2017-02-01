KALONZO is on the way to UHURU/ RUTO’s Jubilee! MUTAHI NGUNYI’s prophesy (VIDEO)

Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has said former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka will soon dump the National Super Alliance (NASA) over betrayal.





In a video clip he uploaded on Youtube on Sunday, Mutahi said Kalonzo will destroy NASA and join Jubilee since Raila Odinga has sent strong indications that his running mate will be Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi.





He says Kalonzo will abandon NASA on grounds of rigging in the Presidential nomination and in turn run for the top job on a Wiper ticket.





The celebrated political analyst also says after President Uhuru Kenyatta wins in August, Kalonzo will be awarded a lucrative position in the Jubilee Government just like in 2007 when he was in the race to State House and ended becoming the country’s Vice President.





"The Kalonzo scheme, therefore is very simple, Abandon NASA, accuse Orengo of rigging Raila in as NASA candidate then run as President under Wiper with an intention of denying NASA the Kamba vote,” said Mutahi.





He says after the mission, Uhuru will reward Kalonzo with a good job and the Kamba community will start singing Jubilee songs again.





Here is Mutahi Ngunyi’s clip.



