KALONZO in trouble as Governor KIVUTHA KIBWANA refuses him and says he won’t do it

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka is in deep trouble in his own Ukambani backyard.





This is after he continued to face resistance from his own people and Kamba leaders barely six months to the August General Elections.





Among those who have resisted Kalonzo is Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, who has refused to heed to his call to disband Muungano Party to join Wiper Party.





Kibwana rejected Kalonzo’s request to fold up his party saying he will stick to Muungano Party and face off with a Wiper candidate at the ballot.





Kalonzo has been urging Kambas to speak in one voice ahead of the polls, urging them to join his Wiper Party.





“As a community we must speak with one voice for us to have some bargaining powers in this coming election,” Kalonzo told Kambas while on tour to mobilize votes.





