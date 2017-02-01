KALONZO has no place in NASA! RAILA is the candidate, MUDAVADI his running mate.

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has no place in the National Super Alliamce (NASA), Igembe South MP, Mithinka Linturi, has said.





In an interview with a local TV station on Friday, Linturi said the formation of NASA was a well thought plan of elbowing Kalonzo out of the Presidential race.





Linturi also said CORD’s plan of joining the Musalia Mudavadi led alliance (NASA), was a strategy to bury the coalition which Kalonzo is part of and forget about his presidential bid.





“What we are seeing around is only a scheme that is meant to bury CORD and get Kalonzo out of the equation,” said Linturi.





“Remember the last time the issue was Raila runs this time next time will be Kalonzo. Now with the coming up of NASA, the question will be on the discussion of the which is not CORD so the earlier agreement does not hold so we must renegotiate again.” Linturi added.





Kalonzo has been issuing statements seen to pre-empt that he could go alone to the ballot.





Last weekend, Kalonzo called on his other co-principals, Raila Odinga and Moses Wetangula to allow him to run for President under the CORD ticket.



