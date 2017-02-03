KALONZO has 2.5 million voters and that is why he wants RAILA ODINGA to support him

A prominent Kamba politician has said that the Kambas will give Wiper Democratic Movement leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, the bargaining power to run for President if all the 2.5 million eligible voters register.





“Kambas must target to register at least 2.5 million voters to enable Kalonzo Musyoka to successfully claim a stake on the Presidency,” said Kitui senatorial aspirant Enoch Wambua.





“If they do that (get voters’ cards) Kalonzo will win the Presidency early in the day,” Wambua added.





The leader said the only way Kambas can convince other Kenyans that they are serious with getting the presidency is by coming to the table with the requisite numbers.





“If they want Kalonzo Musyoka to become President of Kenya, they should forget that anybody else will give him the numbers to become President. It is for them to provide the numbers, then the rest of the country will join them,” said Wambua.





Wambua, who is a former Standard Group journalist, also said from this Sunday he will personally sponsor a full week caravan to mobilize Kitui residents to register as voters.





The Kenyan DAILY POST