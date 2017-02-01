KALONZO hands direct tickets to candidates for August polls as he unveils them in Kisii

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka wound up his tour of Gusii region where he mobilized supporters to register as voters in large numbers to help the National Super Alliance (NASA) send Uhuru/ Ruto’s Jubilee Government home in August.





While in the region, Kalonzo took the opportunity to drum up support for Wiper Party aspirants for various seats in the region.





He also handed some of the aspirants direct Wiper Party tickets for the August poll; a move that is likely to cause ripples in the party.





In Nyamira County, Kalonzo handed retired High Court Judge, David Onyancha, a ticket to run for Nyamira Governorship on Wiper Party, while lawyer Lumumba Nyaberi was handed the ticket will run for Kisii Governorship.





The former VP also told residents to support his bid for the Presidency saying his time to occupy State House had come.





The Kenyan DAILY POST