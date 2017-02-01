KALENJINs angry with UHURU for meeting MOI secretly and striking a deal with KANU

A section of leaders from the Kalenjin community are angry with President Uhuru Kenyatta for reportedly meeting former President Moi and his son, Gideon Moi, secretly.





Uhuru met Moi and Gideon at Kabaranet Gardens, Nairobi, on Thursday where they had a closed door meeting.





Gideon has been a harsh critic of Deputy President William Ruto with reports that he is planning to compete with him in 2022 after Kenyatta retires if Jubilee secures a second term.





Ruto’s supporters said Uhuru sent a wrong message that he is ‘working with the younger Moi’ to sabotage Ruto.





“Uhuru must come clean on this. He is having meetings with the DP’s enemies plotting his dethronement as the Rift Valley political kingpin. Uhuru should choose if he wants to work with Ruto or Moi,” said political activist, Julius Korir.





But those close to Uhuru said the President went to visit Moi to try to reconcile Ruto and Gideon Moi.





The Kenyan DAILY POST