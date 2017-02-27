Kakamega MPs plan to ditch UHUR if MUDAVADI is named as NASA’s presidential flag bearer.

A section of MPs from Kakamega County have hinted of abandoning the Jubilee Party if Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, is named as National Super Alliance Presidential flagbearer.





Addressing a press conference in Nairobi on Monday , the lawmakers led by Mumias East MP, Benjamin Washiali, said if Mudavadi is named the NASA flag bearer they will dump Jubilee and join the opposition.





“If Mudavadi is endorsed to vie for the Presidency on a National Super Alliance (NASA) ticket, I will have no option but leave Jubilee to support his bid. I will not stand in his way," said Washiali.





Washiali’s sentiments were also echoed by Navakholo MP, Benjamin Wangwe who said if Mudavadi is named as the NASA flag bearer, he will have no option but to dump Uhuru and Ruto and support Mudavadi.





Wangwe said it will be difficult to campaign for Uhuru’s re-election in the region if Mudavadi becomes the Opposition’s flag bearer.





The Kenyan DAILY POST