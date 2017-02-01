Jubilee runs to private sector for help after wasting billions on AMINA’s fruitless campaigns

The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, has asked for help from the private sector to deal with the ravaging drought that has taken lives.





Speaking during a Government-private sector engagement on disaster risk management in Nairobi, Interior Cabinet Secretary, Joseph Nkaisery, asked the private sector to intervene and help the Jubilee Government mitigate the drought.





He said they have a development a policy on reducing all disasters in the country but needs a little boost from the private sector to be effective.





This comes even as Jubilee Government wasted billions of our money campaigning for Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Amina Mohammed, to become the chair of the Africa Union Commission (AUC) - a campaign that backfired terribly after she lost to Chad’s Mousa Faki.





