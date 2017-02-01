Jubilee on fire as MAILU/ MURAGURI fight in public over doctors! UHURU will be the loser

The differences between Health Cabinet Secretary, Cleopa Mailu, and his Principal Secretary, Nicholas Muraguri, played out in public after the two clashed before the health committee.





The two differed over how the Ministry constituted the committee that has been negotiating with doctors’ union officials to end the strike.





Mailu refuted Muraguri’s claims that he changed the names of the negotiators after consultations with him.





“In this matter, there was a direction that I lead the Ministry’ negotiation team. I had a discussion with the CS on how better to optimize the team. It was a competent team and we agreed on the matter. My memo was only finalizing the process that I thought we had agreed upon,” said Muraguri.





But the CS replied: “I want to be on record that at no time did we discuss the change of names with the PS. We have mandates which are given through appointment letters and respective authorities and that is what we should work with.”





The Kenyan DAILY POST