Jubilee MP wants KABOGO barred from vying in August polls for selling drugs like JOHO.

A prominent Jubilee MP has asked the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to ban Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, from contesting over drug trafficking allegations.





Kabogo and Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, are among senior leaders who have been linked to drug trafficking by US State Department.





Thika MP Alice Ng’ang’a wants Kabogo banned from contesting in 2017.





She also urged the IEBC to ban all suspected drug lords from seeking office in the August 8 th General Election.





“The IEBC and other relevant agencies must implement Chapter Six of the constitution on integrity and lockout politicians who have been linked to drug syndicates and other crimes,” said the MP.



Ng'ang'a concluded by urging President Uhuru Kenyatta to act tough on drug lords and ensure they are jailed for life or hanged since they destroy lives of many young Kenyans.





