Jubilee has all reasons to smile after this! What LUHYA elders have agreed may ‘kill’ RAILA

The clamour by Jubilee to get some votes from Western Kenya, which is perceived to be an Opposition stronghold, has been renewed.





This is after Luhya elders agreed to vote back Jubilee Governors, saying they have done a commendable job.





Bukusu, Saboat and Teso elders endorsed Trans Nzoia Governor Patrick Khaemba and his Bungoma counterpart, Ken Lusaka, both of whom are Jubilee sympathizers, for a second term even as their rivals intensified campaigns to dislodge them from their seats.





Under the famous Mabanga Peace Accord, that saw three communities share elective slots in the Counties, the elders vowed to vote for the Jubilee Governors because of their good development track record which is satisfactory and unmatched.





While reading the resolution passed by elders, Richard Walukano, who is the chairman of the implementation of Mabanga Peace Accord, also backed the re-election of Trans Nzoia Senator, Henry Ole Ndiema.





The Kenyan DAILY POST