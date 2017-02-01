Jubilee dying naturally as another LUHYA MP vows to defect to NASA few months after joining

Ikolomani Member of Parliament, Bernard Shinali, has also indicated that he may be defecting from Uhuru/ Ruto’s Jubilee to join the National Super Alliance (NASA), which is associated with Amani National Congress (ANC) Leader, Musalia Mudavadi, former Vice President, Kalonzo Musyoka, former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, and Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula.





However, he said he will only do so if Mudavadi clinches the NASA Presidential ticket.





According to Shinali, who is among the Jubilee top guns in Western Kenya, Luhyas were tired of supporting candidates from other regions and communities for President and will therefore support Mudavadi if he is nominated as the NASA flag bearer.





He urged Raila and Kalonzo Musyoka to shelve their ambitions and support Mudavadi saying only the ANC leader has what it takes to defeat Jubilee in the August elections.





“I will quit Jubilee and join Mudavadi in NASA to ensure he clinches the Presidency,” Shinali said.





The Kenya DAILY POST