Jubilee crumbles as URP Deputy Party Leader defects to ODM and is received by RAILA

The ruling Jubilee Party has continued to shrink due to the ongoing defections as mistrust within the party grows by day.





This is after a former URP Deputy Party Leader defected from Jubilee Party and joined former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM ahead of the August 8th General Election.





Turkana Central MP, John Lodepe, defected from Jubilee to ODM, citing poor leadership and mistrust in the ruling party.





Lodepe was received into ODM by the Party Leader himself - Raila Amolo Odinga - who was in Turkana in search of votes.





The former URP leader assured the former PM that more disgruntled Jubilee politicians were on their way to joining the Opposition, saying NASA was the way to go.





The defection of Lodepe among others has dealt Jubilee a severe blow considering it is only six months to the General Election.





The Kenyan DAILY POST