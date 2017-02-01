Jubilee continues to crumble as second Maasai MP defects to join RAILA - NASA is the future

The ruling Jubilee Party suffered yet another political blow barely six months to the August 8th General Election.





This is after another top MP defected to the Opposition two days after his friend from the same region did the same.





Narok North MP, Moitalel Ole Kenta, who was elected to Parliament on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s TNA ticket, defected from Jubilee to ODM yesterday and was received by party leader - former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.





Kenta accused Uhuru/ Ruto of failing to fulfill campaign pledges as well as overseeing runaway corruption and tribalism in the Jubilee Government.





He vowed to move the entire Maasai community from Jubilee to ODM and NASA, saying only the Opposition has the interest of Kenyans, especially Maasai, at heart.





Kenta is the second MP from Narok to ditch Jubilee for the Opposition after Narok West MP, Patrick Ole Ntutu, defected to Isaac Ruto’s Chama Cha Mashinani.



