Deputy President William Ruto disclosed on Tuesday that the Jubilee Government has purchased two new Ferries to ease movement of people, goods and vehicles.





Speaking when he toured Likoni over the weekend, Ruto said the ferries will help operations at the Kenyan Coast, following frequent technical Ferry breakdowns, which bring services at standstill.





Ruto said the two ferries will start operating in March and will be commissioned by His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta.





“The Government has refurbished the Mtongwe Ferry, which will resume operations next month,’’ Ruto said.





''This will also end the long running congestion at the Likoni Channel, allowing more residents to transact business.'' Ruto added.





He also said the Government will continue developing Mombasa County despite resistance from Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, who scored a D- Minus in his KCSE examinations in 1993.





"Street lighting, expansion of roads, modernising the port and good security apparatus are ingredients to boost business and tourism,'' the DP noted.



