JOHO slaps UHURU with a sh1.1 billion bill and everyone is afraid - Jubilee didn’t expect this

The war between President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Government and Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho is far from over.





This is after Joho and his family slapped the State with a whopping sh 1.1 billion bill as compensation for the alleged losses incurred at their clearing and forwarding firm when the Government closed them down.





In a letter to the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), Joho, through his firm, Portside Freight Terminals Ltd, accused KPA of refusing to give him business and as a result wants compensation.





“The basis of this notice is that KP, as a policy body created under the provisions of the Kenya Ports Authority Act (CAP 391) Law of Kenya, in the discharge of its duty acted ultra vires its mandate as empowered under the Provisions of that Act and in particular the Provisions of Section 12 therefore by among others resorting to enforcing directives that are outside the purview of the Act, to suspend the nomination of cargo to Portside,” reads part of the letter.





However, Transport Principal Secretary Irungu Nyakere dismissed Joho’s claim as propaganda, saying Portside Freight Terminal was getting business from the Government on monthly basis.





The Kenyan DAILY POST