JOHO is a graduate of Gretsa University despite scoring D- (minus) in KCSE! Is it possible?

Gretsa University’s Management defended Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho’s degree saying he graduated last December.





The University, which is based in Thika, said Joho is a qualified student, despite spirited efforts by some Jubilee politicians to discredit his degree.





The University also dismissed claims by ODM politicians that it is being pressured by the Government to withdraw the degree.





“Late last month, the university underwent a quality audit by the Commission for University Education that was being undertaken simultaneously in all the 70 public and private universities in Kenya,” said Prof Kuria Thuo who is the institution’s Vice Chancellor.





Prof Thuo said Joho was a duly registered student, who studied Bachelor of Commerce.





Joho has been at loggerheads with the Jubilee Government, which has leveled numerous allegations against him as it struggles to wrestle the Coast from the opposition.





But the defiant Governor has vowed to soldier on despite threats and intimidation by Jubilee Government operatives.





