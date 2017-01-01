JOHO in big trouble as UHURU says Mombasa will no longer be a base for drug barons

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said Mombasa will no longer be a drug baron base under his administration.





Speaking in Likoni during a voter mobilization exercise on Wednesday, Uhuru hinted at much more decisive and muscular tactics to rid the coast of drug lords and save addicts and lives.





“Time is over for those who have wrecked havoc through drugs. Expect more of what we have started,” said Uhuru.





Uhuru spoke two days after the extradition of the Akasha brothers and two others to the US to face drug trafficking charges.





This is not the first time the President is talking tough about the drug trade.





In August, 27, 2015, the President announced an immediate and ruthless crackdown on drug trafficking and use at the coast.





“No big fish will be spared, no crooked cops tolerated,” Uhuru warned.





Uhuru’s announcement is a big blow to Mombasa Governor, Ali Joho, who in many times has been linked to drug related cases in Mombasa.



