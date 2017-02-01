JOHO admits mosques in Mombasa were recruiting AL SHABAAB! Yet he had denied claims

Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, admitted that the Kenyan Government closed some mosques in Mombasa because they were recruiting youths to join Al Shabaab.





Speaking in the US where he was attending a counter terrorism summit; Joho admitted a Mosque closed in Mombasa by the national Government was sending youth to Somalia to train with Islamist group Al Shabaab.





"I want to tell you that in Mombasa we had a mosque, a very famous mosque. This mosque was openly sending young boys to Somalia and probably come back and hit at us even back home. At some point the national government through the police force decided to close the mosque, “Joho said.





"There was closure of the mosque but unfortunately to those who understand Islam you realise when certain things are done, what happens is that you only have escalated emotions such that even those who believe or do not believe in the course will also seize the opportunity to share their anger." Joho added.





Joho made the remarks yet he was among goons who caused havoc in Mombasa after the Government closed Masjid Musa and Masjid Shuhadaa mosques over Al Shabaab links in 2014.





The Kenyan DAILY POST