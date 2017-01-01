It’s over! Gospel singer EUNICE NJERI reveals why she has divorced 2 months after wedding.

Gospel singer, Eunice Njeri, has written an emotional post on social media revealing that she is no longer married.





Eunice walked down the aisle with her boyfriend, Izzo, last year November in an invite only wedding held at a church in Texas.





The mellow voiced songstress who re-located to the US claims that after the wedding, they had a misunderstanding and decided to go separate ways.





Infact, she never signed the marriage papers after their much hyped wedding.





Eunice claims that Izzo was not the perfect man for her and that’s why they went separate ways.





She has since left America for Kenya after divorce.





Here’s how Eunice broke the news to fans after her marriage hit a snag.





"On the 27th Nov 2016, Isaac and I did go to the altar to get married,but at the end of that day I realised one thing,i couldn't do it my heart was somewhere else. Probably in Africa doing what I do best,am still trying to figure that out. I immediately left for Kenya and have been serving God the best way I know how. To all who supported isaac and i am greatful may God bless you immensely. To all who were hurt in the process I apologise. The marriage was annulled (like it never happenned). No papers were signed. Afterwards and we both made a decision to go our separate ways. I hope for your support and help as we move on. Like every other relationship we hit a rock, maybe a little too early but have since overcome. Consequently, we have decided to go our separate ways and hope for the very best. God bless you."



