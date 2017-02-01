It’s over for UHURU as GEMA Chairman defects from Jubilee - See who he has joined

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee has suffered a severe blow ahead of the August 8th General Election.





This is after GEMA Community Chairman, Crispus Waithaka, ditched Jubilee for Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua’s Maendeleo Chap Chap Party.





Waithaka, who is eying the Nyali Parliamentary seat, made his defection from Jubilee to Maendeleo Chap Chap yesterday, accusing President Uhuru Kenyatta’s mandarins of planning to rig him in the nominations.





He said he was not ready to lose in the Jubilee nominations and that’s why he defected.





However, he made it clear that he will still support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election bid in 2017, which is why he joined Maendeleo Chap Chap that is friendly to Uhuru.





“I still support Uhuru’s re-election and I joined Maendeleo Chap Chap because it is friendly to the President. All my supporters will vote for Uhuru,” said Waithaka.





