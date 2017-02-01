It’s over for RAILA as KEYNAN leads ODM delegation to meet RUTO at his Karen home

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is a worried man and is having some sleepless nights since Wednesday.





This is after a delegation of ODM politicians from Wajir went to meet Deputy President William Ruto ostensibly to receive brown envelops.





Aldas MP, Aden Keynan, (ODM) led the delegation of ODM politicians in the County to meet Ruto at his Karen home and Raila is not too happy about it.





However, according to Keynan, the meeting with Ruto was to discuss the draught situation in the county and was never about defecting to Jubilee as some people were speculating.





He said he is in ODM to stay and will never abandon Raila Odinga or ODM for anything.





Other ODM politicians who attended the meeting include Tarbaj MP, Mohammed Elmi, ODM nominated Senator, Halima Abdille, Ahmed Kolosh, Ibrahim Rashid and former NSSF Chairman, Aden Mohammed.





