Is UHURU aware? Ugandans are being registered as voters Kenya - Ugandan MP claims.

A vocal Uganda MP has claimed that many Ugandans are being registered to vote in Kenya’s August 8 th elections.





Speaking at the floor of the Uganda’s Parliament on Thursday , Samia Bugwe North MP, Gideon Onyango, claimed that most of those being registered reside in districts bordering Kenya.





“Enrolment of Ugandans into the Kenyan voter register is massive. This is happening in Busia. My question to the Prime Minister is, ‘Is our [Uganda’s] Government aware?” Onyango asked Uganda’s Prime Minister Rukahana Rugunda.





But Deputy Speaker of Uganda’s Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah, "stopped" Prime Minister Rukahana Rugunda from responding to the question and said that is a matter that touches on foreign relations.





"Some of those matters touch on foreign relations. We cannot competently raise them in the form you are raising them," Speaker said.





CORD leader, Raila Odinga, was the first to make the allegations that Jubilee is registering voters in Uganda, a claim that Jubilee denied.





The Kenyan DAILY POST