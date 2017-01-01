Is this the beginning of the end of Jubilee? KIKUYU elders on UHURU dropping RUTO

The Kikuyu Council of Elders (KCE) has vehemently denied reports that it has advised President Uhuru Kenyatta to drop Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the August 8th General Elections.





This after it emerged that Ruto may be a liability to Uhuru’s re-election bid, a move that forced his mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, to visit retired President Daniel Arap Moi to discuss the alternatives.





Last week, Kalenjin elders expressed fears of a plot by Mt. Kenya to drop Ruto as Uhuru’s running mate in the coming polls and replace him with someone else, most likely Gideon Moi, a move that they said would be catastrophic.





However, the Kikuyu elders dismissed these assertions by the Rift Valley Council of Elders, which branded KCE as a tribal outfit.





“It is the prerogative of the President to choose his Deputy. KCE has never requested President Uhuru to drop his Deputy for any reason whatsoever and believes they are a winning combination,” said James Nene, Kikuyu Council of Elders in Rift Valley.





