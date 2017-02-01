Is this another scandal at IEBC? See how much CHEBUKATI has used over a period of 2 days

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has used a whopping sh 80 million in the ongoing voter registration exercise for the extended two days.





High Court Judge Enock Chacha ruled to extend the voter registration exercise thanks to activist Okiya Omtatah, who sought the extension through a petition to allow as many Kenyans to register as voters as possible.





According to the IEBC Media and Communication Manager, Andrew Limo, the ruling resulted in additional costs.





The Wafula Chebukati commission said it will use sh80 million to cover for the additional days.





The commission noted that the cost per day to conduct voter registration was sh37.3 million. This includes sh3.1 million to store BVR kits and charging batteries, sh15.5 million to transport the kits across the country and sh18.7 million to pay voter registration personnel.





The Kenyan DAILY POST