Is OPARANYA going nuts? See what he’s doing so hard to ensure RAILA loses in August

Opposition and Jubilee leaders in Kakamega County have resorted to a blame game over the low turnout in the ongoing mass voter registration exercise.





Speaking yesterday, ODM point man, Wycliffe Oparanya, who is also the Governor of Kakamega, blamed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee for failing to mobilize locals to register as voters.





He accused Jubilee leaders in the County of not being aggressive in mobilizing voters - something he said has contributed immensely in the low turnout.





“Jubilee leaders in the County are not aggressive. They are not doing enough to urge locals to come out and register as voters ahead of the August polls,” said Oparanya.





In a quick rejoinder, Jubilee officials in the County faulted the Opposition for allegedly shunning the exercise.





They said Opposition had abandoned the exercise to Jubilee and in the process affecting the exercise.





