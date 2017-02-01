Is NYONG’O secretly working with UHURU behind RAILA’s back! Baba will be mad to hear this

Kisumu Senator Prof. Peter Anyang Nyongo traded barbs with his rival, Jack Ranguma, who is the sitting Governor of Kisumu, which each party accusing one another if sabotaging former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Presidential bid.





Speaking yesterday, Nyongo accused Ranguma of sabotaging the ongoing voter registration to the disadvantage of Raila Odinga.





The Kisumu Senator noted that Ranguma was running a parallel campaign on voter registration contrary to an earlier agreement that required the party to run one campaign.





Nyongo also alleged that Ranguma had hired goons to hurt him and the ODM team as they criss-cross the County to mobilize supporters to register as voters.





But in a quick rejoinder, Ranguma accused Nyong’o of working secretly with Jubilee against Raila Odinga.





He said the Kisumu Senator had failed terribly in mobilizing support for Raila and in the process he has handed Uhuru a sweat victory.





The Kenyan DAILY POST