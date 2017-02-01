Is NOAH WEKESA abandoning UHURU/ RUTO for RAILA ODINGA? See what he said.

Former Cabinet Minister, Dr Noah Wekesa, has come out to claim that Ugandans are being registered as Kenyans voters.





Speaking during the Power Breakfast show on Citizen TV on Tuesday, Wekesa who is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s point man in Western region said it is true that Ugandans are being registered as voters in the Saboti and Endebes region.





"I come from the border and Ugandans are being brought by lorries to register as voters in Saboti and Endebes," said Wekesa.





He also stated that Kenyans in the Western region have failed to register as voters due to lack of Identification Cards.





Wekesa seems to echo remarks by CORD leader, Raila Odinga, who had earlier claimed that the National Intelligence Service is registering voters from Uganda and Ethiopia with an aim of influencing the outcome of the election.





Raila also claimed that the Government is frustrating the voter registration exercise in Western Kenya by denying youths their IDs.



